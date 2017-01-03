12/28/16 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

On Wednesday’s Mark Levin show, Dan Bongino, Contributing Editor at Conservative Review fills in for Mark. The Obama Administration is completely unhinged over Israel. This is a disgrace and embarrassment to our country that we have destroyed our relationship with Israel. President Obama will be remembered for his terrible domestic policy but may be more noted for his even worse foreign policy. If you think that Israel is the problem in the world, you are wrong. Israel is under attack from every direction and should not be held to a standard that no other country in the world is held to. Also, Israel is not an apartheid state where Arabs are persecuted. On the contrary, Arabs can vote and serve in the military there. In addition, what is the point of having the UN, an organization that hates the U.S. and attacks Israel our only democratic ally in the Middle East? Later, Mike Lee calls in to talk about Israel and federal landholdings. Federal landholdings in Utah are keeping people in Utah’s poorest county from prospering. Finally, why can’t all the world’s brightest economists sit down and agree on some basic facts? They should all be able to agree that government stimulus of the economy does not work. According to Thomas Sowell, free markets are the most powerful way to distribute knowledge.