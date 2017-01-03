12/29/16 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

Dan Bongino, Contributing Editor at Conservative Review fills in for Mark. The media is trying to preserve the idea that big government is a benevolent force, yet can’t come up with any proof of its success. The media wants people to think President Obama can do no wrong and that liberalism and big government are great. One failure of big government is in regards to Operation Choke Point, where the Obama Administration exerted pressure on banks not to give money to ammunition stores and others. Obama pressured banks using the monopoly power of federal regulators. In addition, the government can’t even take care of the nation’s veterans properly, yet the media continues to cover for them. If the VA healthcare system collapses, the whole liberal ethos goes with it. After that, the Constitution doesn’t protect you if the people in power don’t care about it. The Legislative powers are vested in the Congress, but time and again Obama has legislated through executive order and through government agencies. This is unconstitutional but can only stop with the right people in office. This is why it is good that President-Elect Donald Trump was elected over Hillary Clinton.