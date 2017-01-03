12/30/16 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

On Friday’s Mark Levin show, we bring you the best of Mark Levin and wish you a very Happy New Year! Senator Ted Kennedy once tried to interfere with President Ronald Reagan’s reelection in 1984. He had selfish motives and was terribly misguided for seeing Reagan as a greater threat than the Soviet Union. Kennedy made overtures to top soviet officials and suggested that he would organize favorable American press coverage for the Russians. The Democrats are disgusting. President–Elect Donald Trump and his team should revisit KGB correspondence and realize that they shouldn’t be friends with the Russians. Later, China is on the move, having seized a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea. And there are members of the Republican party, the Code Pink Republicans, that would appease the Chinese in the face of this aggression. The appeasement, isolationism, passivity in the face of evil results in more provocations as China continues to test the outside limits of what it is that they want to do. On the one hand, there are voices pushing to avoid conflict with the Chinese. On the other hand, there are Establishment and pro-Putin Republicans pushing for the nomination of Rex Tillerson as secretary of State, a man who is soft on Putin. The Republican party seems to be going soft on our enemies. Rex may be a businessman but he is the wrong businessman. He is grave threat to the nation of Israel, believes in the Paris Climate Accord, and is weak on abortion and gay marriage.