By Jeff Eno, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Be on the lookout for dense for this morning, then showers and possibly snow shoers as temperatures drop.

Today | Dense fog early. Stray showers in the morning…some snow may mix in…cloudy in the afternoon. Temps fall into the mid to upper 30s

Wednesday | Times of sun and clouds. Cold. High near 20

Thursday | More clouds than sun. High 14

Friday | More sun than clouds. High 17

