Inaugural Parade Plans Coming Together

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in January 20. The Presidential Inaugural Committee says more than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups.

Some are from Illinois and surrounding states including Olivet Nazarene University of Bourbonnais, Illinois, The Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana, Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana, Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, the Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team of New Buffalo, Michigan.

Several national groups have also accepted invitations to march in the parade including the Boy Scouts of America, the U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

