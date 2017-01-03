Metra: Customers must transfer mobile tickets on new phones

(CHICAGO) Metra customers who got a new phone over the holidays and use the Ventra app will need to manually transfer their mobile tickets.

When tickets are purchased, they are downloaded onto a phone and not to a user’s account, Metra said. This is to prevent the tickets from being shared with others. When upgrading to a new phone, customers need to manually move their tickets from the old phone to the new one using the Ventra website.

Customers can access the tickets stored on their phone by going to www.ventrachicago.com and will need to have both the new and old phone handy.

If the old device is lost or not available, customers need to call Ventra customer service agents at (877) 669-8368.

Metra reminded customers that one-way and 10-ride tickets cannot be transferred once launched. Monthly tickets can only be moved once.