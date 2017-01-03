Pence to Congress: “It’s time to get to work.”

WASHINGTON (AP) Vice President-elect Mike Pence has a message for Capitol Hill: “It’s time to get to work.”
President-elect Donald Trump’s second in command made the comment on Tuesday as he entered Trump Tower in New York as members of Congress convened in Washington for the first time in 2017.
Pence said he would spend Wednesday on Capitol Hill meeting with members of the House and Senate about the incoming administration’s agenda.
He said, “It’s time to keep our word to the American people.”
The priorities Pence mentioned were “repealing and replacing Obamacare” along with plans to “roll back” regulations.
Pence also said there would likely be another Cabinet announcement in the coming days.
Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump will be given “more information” from the intelligence community about Russian interference in the U.S. election in the coming days. That’s according to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who briefly addressed reporters on Tuesday as he entered Trump Tower.
Asked about Russia, Pence said “the president-elect will be receiving more information about that and other topics on the world stage” over the course of the coming days.
Trump’s team has been skeptical about intelligence reports that determined Russia interfered with the 2016 election.
Pence ignored a question about whether he had lost confidence in the U.S. intelligence community. Instead, he said it is “a new season” for America’s role in the world.
He added, “The world will see that with our president-elect taking office that America will be standing tall in the world again, engaging the world again, and standing firmly for America’s interests.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.