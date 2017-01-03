Rahm reacts: welcomes Trump’s interest in helping

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) President-elect Trump tweeted that if Mayor Emanuel can’t handle Chicago’s murder rate, he must ask for federal help. Rahm is not taking the bait.

Rahm’s response is passive aggressive. Instead of attacking Trump, City Hall says it welcomes Trump’s interest in helping and argues if Trump really wants to help, he should provide millions for inner city jobs, community colleges and mentoring programs. It’s a theme the mayor talked about after his meeting with Trump Dec 7th at Trump Tower in New York City.



One way the federal govt can no longer help is to send in federal troops. That was outlawed. The last time that happened was when LBJ sent in troops to Chicago to quell the King riots back in 1966.

