Harlem Globetrotter guard, “Scooter” Christensen joins Steve Kashul to talk about the world famous basketball organization. Chuck Swirsky talks to Chicago Bulls Executive President of Basketball Operations, John Paxson about his time as a Bulls player and reminiscing about the 1991 NBA finals. Larry Stewart, General Manager of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls/Sox Academy about winter leagues and the facilities located in the Chicago area.