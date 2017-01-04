Duckworth takes oath to become IL Senator

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Tammy Duckworth has taken the oath to become an Illinois senator.

On the line from Washington, Duckworth put major infrastructure improvements at the top of her list of goals, which President-Elect Trump is also promoting, but she also sees conflict coming.

And chief among the Trump nominees who trouble Duckworth are a Health & Human Services nominee who wants to make changes to social security and an Education Secretary who is very big on school choice..

@ 2017 WLS-AM 2017