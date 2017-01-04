Chicago Alderman Running For Governor

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Asian-American Ald Ameya Pawar (47th) has become the first Democrat to declare for governor in the 2018 election. Bill Cameron says it’s an unusual candidacy.

Not even his constituent Rahm Emanuel is endorsing Ald. Ameya Pawar for governor. Even Pawar doesn’t necessarily see himself winning.

“I understand where I fit on the totem pole. That’s OK. But I’m going to go out there and talk about the issues because I believe that the Democratic Party should be nominating a progressive for governor,” Pawar said. “And maybe that’s not me but I’m tired of talking about who has the most money to run a campaign rather than who is running a progressive platform.”

Candidates with unusual names have won before. One is about to wrap up two terms as president.

