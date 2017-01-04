Durbin Skeptical of GOP Plan for Obamacare

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) In Washington, President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence were on Capitol Hill this morning making the case for and against repealing Obamacare. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has his reservations.

Pence promised an orderly transition to repeal and replace Obamacare, but Durbin, the number two Democrat in the Senate, argues the GOP plan is anything but orderly.

“The bottom line is this; 20 million Americans now have health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act,” Durbin said. “We have the lowest rate of uninsured Americans in modern history and now the Republicans want to repeal this. They say they’re going to replace it. I think it’s not repeal and replace their looking for, it’s repeal and retreat.”

The number one Democrat in the Senate, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), topped Durbin’s slogan with one of his own: “Make America Sick Again.”