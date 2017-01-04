Emanuel Denying He Is Heartless

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) A city retiree is wondering if Emanuel is human for bragging in an email that he took away retiree health care to save millions.

The mayor denies it.

“You can call what I did heartless. We worked it thorough over a three year period, we avoided raising taxes and we avoided cutting basic neighborhood services and we still met the objective of giving and providing people healthcare,” Emanuel said. “I wasn’t bragging, so much as acknowledging how we have actually stabilized our healthcare costs for the first time in 30 years and nobody in the private sector or public sector has done that.”

Besides, argued the mayor, there are doctors in his family.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News