Thirty Years in Prison for Husband’s Murder

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) A 69 year old Chicago area woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to murder her husband in 1979.

Last October, Jacquelyn Greco was convicted of murdering her husband Carl Gaimari as he returned to their Inverness home, from his job at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Prosecutors say Greco planned and staged a home invasion, involving 2 men, while she was there with three of the couple’s 4 children. Her 34 year old husband was shot multiple times.

At the time, Greco was having an affair and prosecutors say, within a week of her husband’s murder, Greco’s boyfriend moved into her home and they were married within 3-months.

The case went cold but was reopened in 2012 and investigators learned about statements made by Greco, before the murder, about how she wanted to “get rid” of her husband.

