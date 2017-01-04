WEATHER: Clearing skies and colder temperatures

By Weather Channel Meteorologist Ray Stagich

(CHICAGO) Clearing skies for Wednesday but much colder temperatures which will hang thru the weekend.

Today|Mostly sunny skies. High 17F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight|Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday|Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid teens and lows in the mid single digits.

Friday|Sunny. Highs in the mid teens and lows in the low teens.

Saturday|Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the upper single digits.

Sunday|Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the upper teens.

Monday|Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

