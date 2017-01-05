WEATHER: Single digits tonight

By Ray Stagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Sunny skies but very cold temperatures thru the weekend. Chance of snow showers on Monday.

Today|Mostly sunny. High 12F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight|Clear. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday|Sunshine. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the low single digits.

Sunday|Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the mid teens.

Monday|Snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday|Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday|Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

