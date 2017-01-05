Four Charged With Hate Crime, Kidnapping

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Hate crime and aggravated kidnapping charges have been filed against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man during an attack that was streamed live on Facebook.

The 18-year-old thought he was going to a sleep over but it turned out to be something much different after police say his friend, Jordan Hill, stole a van and drove to Chicago where they spent days visiting friends. Aggravated by a playfight between the victim and Jordan Hill, two sisters tied the victim up and along with Hill and another man, abused him. The abuse was streamed on Facebook Live.

“Let me be very clear. The actions in that video are reprehensible,” said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. “That along with racism, have absolutely no place in the City of Chicago or anywhere else for that matter, against anyone regardless of their race, gender, state of mental health or any other identifying factor.”

After a neighbor complained about the noise, police say the two sisters confronted her, leaving an opening for the victim to escape.

“He was a missing and endangered out of Streamwood, Illinois,” said Officer Michael Donnelly, who found the teen wandering the streets on the West Side. “They contacted Streamwood police and conducted an investigation which revealed and put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Charged are Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago, and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago. All four are expected to appear in bond court Friday.

Police say hate crime charges have been filed against the suspects because of the victims mental capacity and his race. Police say the victim was released from the hospital into the custody of his parents who reside in Crystal Lake.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News