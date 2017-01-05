HOBO Gang Leaders Found Guilty

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Six high ranking members of he notorious Hobo’s Street Gang have been found guilty on a number of charges.

The six leaders of the Hobo’s gang have been convicted in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving murder, kidnapping as well as robbery and drug charges.

It tool jurors six days of deliberations following a three month trial.

Prosecutors contend that Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester was the gang’s boss. They say Paris Poe was a hitman who killed FBI informant Keith Daniels. The two men and four others were found guilty of conspiracy that included nine murders. The jury found the six men guilty on almost every count.

It was the biggest gang trial in recent Chicago history.