Northwestern raises BLM flag

(EVANSTON) Northwestern University students raised a Black Lives Matter flag above the student union Tuesday morning as many of them partake in a two-week program to focus on the activist movement.

The program, hosted by several different student groups, will include a series of evening panels and discussions, as well as a candlelight vigil for lost black lives. The Black Lives Matter flag will fly above Norris University Center for the duration of the two-week program, which ends Jan. 17, Campus Reform reported.

Danielle Harris, a student organizer of the programming, said she was inspired by the University of Vermont’s student government’s decision in September to fly a Black Lives Matter flag to protest police shootings of black men.“After seeing that … the immediate question is, ‘If the University of Vermont can do that, then how come Northwestern can’t do that?’” Ms. Harris told The Daily Northwestern.

Read more on this story at The Washington Times.