Record Sales for U.S. Automakers in 2016

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) We bought a lot of cars and trucks in 2016.

U-S auto sales have set a new high with a final tally of just over 17.5 million. Automotive News says that beats, by more than 56-thousand, the record set in 2015.

As for year-over-year sales, Nissan says it’s December 2016 sales jumped 5% compared to a year earlier. Ford sales were up less than 1-percent. Ford Vice President Mark LaNeve says, “On the retail side, business was strong, making it our best December in 12 years.”

Fiat Chrysler’s December sales were flat and General Motors says its year-over-year sales were down 1.3 percent – partly because the company cut back on low-profit sales to rental-car firms.

