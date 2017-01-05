Senator Durbin:  Hopes Trump “grows in the office.”

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Illinois Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin was on WLS Thursday, criticizing President Elect Donald Trump for disregarding U.S. Intelligence findings that Russia interfered with the U.S. election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

Intelligence officials have found that Russians were behind the hacking of Democratic party emails then leaked them to embarrass Clinton. Trump has said he does not believe those findings, and instead believes Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who says Russia was not involved.

Durbin told the “Big John and Ray Show” on WLS he can’t believe that is Trump’s position. “Let’s be honest, we have a cyber war going on every minute of every day between the United States and our enemies around the world” said Durbin. “We have those terrorists and others who are trying to create another 9-11. We need the best intelligence in the world. I might say to President-elect Donald Trump it doesn’t start with Julian Assange. This man who is holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to escape a rape charge, has stolen secrets from the United States and has endangered the lives of our men and women in uniform. To think that he is some kind of hero in the eyes of the President-elect is impossible to explain.”

Durbin also criticized Trump’s habit of constantly tweeting his thoughts about topics big and small, which Durbin says could end up endangering the United States. “Now he’s going to take a brand new responsibility. Commander in Chief of the United States of America. The highest elected official in our land, and a person whose literally every word is going to be followed around the world, to determine what the United States plans to do. You know these Twitter bombs may be comic and be fun and trying to figure out what’s going to happen tomorrow, but starting January the 20th, just a couple weeks from now, it’s a whole new responsibility for Donald Trump. I hope he understands it, accepts it, and grows in the office.”

