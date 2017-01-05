Trump and Schumer trade insults on Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump is urging Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The president-elect says in a series of Thursday morning tweets that minority Democrats are doing “the typical political thing and (casting) BLAME.” He adds: “It is time for Republicans and Democrats to get together and come up with a health care plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!”

The tweets contradict Trump’s advice to Republicans a day earlier, in which he wrote that “Dems are to blame for the mess” and warned the GOP to stay focused on blaming Obama’s party.

Democrats point out that Republicans are not close to proposing a replacement for the law. Twenty million Americans have gained coverage under the law

Meanwhile, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer — labeled “head clown” by Donald Trump — is responding by saying “this is not a time for calling names.”

Schumer was asked Thursday about Trump’s attacks, which come as the GOP begins its effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Schumer replied that “instead of calling names, the president-elect should roll up his sleeves and show us a replacement plan” for Obamacare that would cover the 20 million Americans who gained coverage under the law.

Schumer’s comments came after Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday that “Democrats, lead (sic) by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they…do the typical political thing and BLAME.”

