White House calls Chicago beating an ‘outrage’

CHICAGO (AP) — White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating of a mentally disabled man that was broadcast live on Facebook demonstrates “a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans.”

Earnest says he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president’s hometown of Chicago but says he’s confident Obama “would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video.”

Cook County prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping and battery charges against four black suspects in the incident that police say went on for as many as 48 hours.

