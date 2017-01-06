WEATHER: Arctic blast continues thru the weekend

By RayStagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) The arctic blast which arrived Wednesday will stick around bringing us dry and cold air, and dangerous wind chills for the rest of week.

Today|Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday|Sunshine. Highs in the mid teens and lows in the upper single digits.

Saturday|Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the mid single digits.

Sunday|A few clouds. Highs in the upper teens and lows in the low teens.

Monday|Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News

Tuesday|Windy, afternoon showers developing. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.