Chicago Mayor Responds to Torture Video

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) A Facebook video shows an 18 year old from Crystal Lake, at times bound and gagged. He’s forced to kiss the floor, then – Chicago police say – burned with cigarettes, forced to drink toilet water, and his head slashed.

Police say four black suspects face hate crime charges because they were shouting racial slurs at the victim and because they referred to his mental capacity.

The victim had been friends with one of the suspects, 18-year-old Jordan Hill of suburban Chicago. Police say, on New Year’s Eve, Hill and the victim met up at a suburban McDonald’s to begin what both the victim and his parents believed was going to be a sleepover.

Police say they ended up at a home in Chicago, where Hill and the three other suspects are accused of taunting the victim and beating him.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is talking about the Facebook Live torture. It comes at a time when Chicago is already in the national spotlight due to gang violence and shootings.

“Anybody seeing it is both — it’s sickening and sickened by it and given that they’ve now been charged I’m not going to say more about it. That is my view of both what happened and what they did. As it relates to the city, there’s more to our city than that and I see it everyday obviously with the success of these numbers 54 million. So do other people,” said Mayor Emanuel.

That 54 million he’s talking about is last year’s record high number of tourists to Chicago.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News