More CPS Cuts Planned

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) More major cuts at Chicago Public Schools are being planned unless the legislature provides relief this month, but Illinois House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie is telling WLS-AM, help is NOT on the way.

CPS has a $215 million hole to fill. Currie is condemning Gov Rauner for vetoing the pension reform bill which would have filled the hole.

“I think the pension changes that we had in Chicago, the money that we had there were totally fair, totally honest above board and I thought it was shocking that the Governor decided to veto the bill. I think that really is to hold hostage the school kids in Chicago for other agenda items that are not particularly relevant to their young lives,” said Flynn Currie.

” I would hope that it will be and that maybe one of the things that we’re talking about, in the next few days, but I don’t see light at the end of this particular tunnel as yet,” said Flynn Currie.

Nor, while taping Connected to Chicago for Sunday night at 7, does Flynn Currie see a budget deal to provide millions for social services or state university administration and student aid.

@ 2017 WLS-AM