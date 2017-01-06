Source says former IN Sen. Coats is spy chief pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will appoint former Indiana Senator Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.

The pick could be announced later this week, according to a person briefed Thursday on the decision. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Coats is a conservative who spent 16 years in the Senate. He announced his retirement last year and did not seek re-election.

Trump’s decision comes as he has been sharply critical of the nation’s intelligence agencies and has cast doubt about their conclusion that Russia was behind hacking to influence last year’s elections. .

Today, Trump is expected to meet with directors of the FBI and CIA, as well as current DNI James Clapper to be briefed on their findings.