UPDATE: Four video beating suspects denied bond

(CHICAGO – AP) A judge has denied bond for four suspects accused in the beating of a mentally disabled man broadcast live on Facebook.

The four appeared before Cook County Associate Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil on Friday afternoon, when she asked them “Where was your sense of decency?”

The four are charged with hate crimes and aggravated kidnapping and battery, among other charges. Authorities say the four black suspects assaulted the white suburban teenager, threatening him with a knife and taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

The attorneys were hoping a judge would grant bond Friday to the four accused in the beating, which was broadcast live on Facebook. Instead, the judge denied bond and called the suspects “a danger to yourself and society.”

Public defenders say 24-year-old suspect Tanishia Covington is the mother of two children, ages 11 months and 2 years old. They say her sister, 18-year-old Brittany Covington, attends college and is involved with her church.

The attorneys say 18-year-old Jordan Hill works for a staffing company assembling furniture and attends church with his grandmother. They say the fourth suspect, 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper, cares for his twin brother who uses a wheelchair and is a high school junior.

Extra security at the hearing included about a dozen sheriff’s deputies.

