WEATHER: Cold and dry thru weekend, rain chances are good for Tuesday

By Todd Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Frigid temperatures this weekend before conditions moderate for the upcoming work week.

Today|Sunny, cold and breezy. High 19F. Wind chill hovering below zero for the majority of the day. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight|Clear. Low 4F with a wind chill as low as -12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday|Sunshine and some clouds. High 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday|Windy with showers at times. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

