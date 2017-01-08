Police: Man in custody after breaching checkpoint at O’Hare

(CHICAGO) A man is in custody early Sunday after he breached a checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport and tried to board a plane.

About 4:45 a.m., the man breached a checkpoint in Terminal 3 and tried to board an aircraft, according to Chicago Police.

Officers prevented him from entering the gate and the man attacked the officers, striking them repeatedly, police said.

He was taken into custody and taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental evaluation, police said.

A Chicago Police officer suffered injuries to the face and was also taken to Resurrection for treatment, police said.