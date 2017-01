By Todd Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Frigid temperatures continue today, but moderate to start the work week.

Today|Sunshine and some clouds. High 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday|Windy with showers at times. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.