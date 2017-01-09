Construction Money Green-Lighted for CTA Red Line

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Here, in the closing couple of weeks in the Obama presidency, Chicago is getting more than a billion federal dollars to modernize the Chicago Transit Authority’s Red and Purple lines, on the North Side.

In 2018, construction will begin to rebuild the CTA stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr plus more than a mile of adjacent track.

To give you an idea of the rush put on to get the $1.1 billion, before Obama leaves office, listen to Sen Dick Durbin, “Yes, the mayor is happy after all of these months, literally years, but let me tell you who’s the happiest is a platoon of federal transportation professionals who have been chained to their computers for the last month to get this done because, this morning, they got the news they can finally go home tonight and open the Christmas gifts, reintroduce themselves to their families, and celebrate the new year,” said Senator Durbin.

Mayor Emanuel says it’ll mean 6,000 jobs over four years. Even subtracting for exaggeration, that’s a lot of jobs.

