Connected To Chicago with Bill Cameron

Sundays

7 - 8pm

1/8/2017 – Connected To Chicago

Web Team

Congress may run the government if Candidate Trump can’t transform himself into President Trump.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is being called ‘heartless’ by some city of Chicago employees after private e-mails were released including exchanges about a three-year phase-out of the city’s retiree health care program.

The city seems to be over run by crime, shootings, police brutality — can Rahm win back the trust of his constituents before the next election? Will we see an Obama pardon of former Governor, Rod Blagojevich?

