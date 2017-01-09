“Free” Obama speech tickets go for top dollar online.

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) As President Obama gets ready to deliver his farewell speech as President Tuesday night in Chicago, there are reports that some are trying to capitalize on the situation financially. Tickets to the 8 p.m. speech at McCormick Place are supposed to be free, but there are reports that some tickets are being sold online for as much as $5,000.

The free tickets were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis Saturday morning at McCormick Place. Hundreds of people waited hours in the bitter cold for the chance to get tickets to the event.

Steve Bernas, the head of Chicago’s Better Business Bureau, tells the Chicago Tribune that anyone thinking about buying an Obama speech ticket online should be careful. Bernas says there is no way of knowing whether a ticket bought online is real, or fake.

@ 2016 WLS-AM News