Lawmakers Propose Lead Testing

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Newly filed legislation in Springfield would require elementary schools and daycare facilities to test drinking water for lead and notify parents of the results.

The plan applies to all public and private schools that were built before 2000 that have students through the fifth grade. The proposal also covers licensed daycare.

Illinois has roughly 2,500 elementary schools and many have already been tested.

There is, however, the issue of cost. Experts estimate it’ll cost between $500 and $5,000 per school and those schools would be left to pay.

