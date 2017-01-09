Schumer says Trump picks must comply with checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer says Democrats will hold Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to the same standards that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded of President Barack Obama’s picks eight years ago.

The New York Democrat says that means Democrats won’t allow immediate Senate votes unless Trump’s choices pass FBI background checks, clear an ethics review, and submit a detailed financial disclosure statement.

Those were demands made eight years ago by McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. The New York Democrat says he’ll send an exact copy right back to McConnell, who on Sunday accused Democrats of “little procedural complaints” after they lodged protests that Republicans are holding hearings before key paperwork has been submitted and are packing hearings together to limit Democratic participation.

