State Legislature Back In Springfield Today

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Legislators are back in session today, but it looks like the budget impasse will continue.

Today and tomorrow the pre-election legislators meet in a lame duck session, but on last night’s Connected to Chicago, House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie (D-Chicago) was not predicting peace in our time.

“My crystal ball, cloudy as it is, does not tell me that the break through is right here, right ready to go,” Flynn Currie said.

Wednesday the new post-election legislators take their oaths and State Rep. Mike Madigan (D-Chicago) will be re-elected Speaker. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he’s “flexible” and some leaders have been talking about a deal, but it really looks like more Groundhog Days are coming.

