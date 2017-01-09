WEATHER: Warmer temps, but chance for snow/sleet tonight

By Jeff Eno, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a bitterly cold weekend, temperatures will return to more seasonal norms as we start the work week. There is a chance for precipitation tonight.

Today | Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High close to 30

Tonight | May see the wintry mix including some freezing rain then all rain. Low around 30

Tuesday | Rain especially early. Windy. High 43…gusts to 30 mph possible

Wednesday | Chance of afternoon showers. High mid to upper 30s

Thursday | Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. High mid to upper 30s

