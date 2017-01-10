Durbin Grills Sessions Over Immigration

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) In Washington, President-elect Trump’s nominee to be Attorney General, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), is getting grilled in confirmation hearings and one of those doing the grilling is U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Durbin grilled Sessions on immigration in particular what he would do with the 800,000 children of undocumented immigrants.

“Lets fix this system and then we can work together after this lawlessness has been ended and then we can ask the American people and enter into a dialogue about how to compassionately treat people that have Been here a long time,” Sessions said.

“That does not answer the question about 800,000 who would be left in the lurch,” Durbin shot back. “Whose lives would be ruined while you are waiting on Congress for a bill that you opposed.”

Later, on a subject Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been pushing, Sessions said he would “step up” prosecutions of criminals who use guns.

