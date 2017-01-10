Northwestern basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead

(EVANSTON) Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The university said in a statement that Hankins’ body was found Monday afternoon. Evanston Police said there was no evidence of foul play, and that police were called to the Foster-Walker dormitory complex, 1927 Orrington Ave., around 3 p.m. A medical examiner’s report is pending.

A statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no “danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.”

In a statement, basketball coach Joe McKeown called the sophomore guard a “remarkably dynamic young woman,” adding her death is a “devastating loss for our basketball family.”

The university has canceled a game Wednesday against University of Minnesota, Parmenter said.

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, where she received Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in both 2013 and 2014.

According to the NU Sports webpage, Hankins played eight minutes and scored four points in the Wildcats’ game Saturday against Maryland.

