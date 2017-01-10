WEATHER – Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 46F.

Meteorologist Ray Stagich

WLS-AM

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

**January thaw for the work week. Colder with a wintry mix possible by the weekend

**MANY OF THE AREA STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY SEE THE POSSIBILITY OF ICE JAM FLOODING:

**…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…SOUTHERN WISCONSIN….

**WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DE KALB-KANE-DUPAGE-COOK-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ROCKFORD…BELVIDERE…WOODSTOCK…

WAUKEGAN…OREGON…DIXON…DEKALB…AURORA…ELGIN…WHEATON…

CHICAGO

338 AM CST TUE JAN 10 2017

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

JANUARY 10 2017 – SUNRISE 719 AM CST SUNSET 440 PM CST

JANUARY 11 2017 – SUNRISE 718 AM CST SUNSET 441 PM CST

Today | Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight | Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow | Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow night | Rain and freezing rain in the evening…then cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Thursday | Snow showers early. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens.

Friday | Cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s and lows in the low 20s.

Saturday | Clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Sunday | Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Monday | Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.