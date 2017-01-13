Lynch: “Too Many CPD Officers Shoot People Who Represent No Threat”

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) The Justice Dept has issued its long-awaited report on the Chicago Police Dept and Bill Cameron says it’s damning.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch came to Chicago to say there is “reasonable cause” to believe what you’ve heard for decades: that too many police officers shoot people who represent no threat and oversight agencies don’t do anything about it.

Lynch stated that the Chicago Police Department does not give its officers the training to do their jobs “safely, effectively, and lawfully,” and that “it fails to properly collect and analyze data including data on misconduct complaints and training deficiencies.”

The finding suggested that the CPD has not properly reviewed the use of force in a number of incidents to see if it was necessary or could have been avoided altogether.

At her side was Mayor Emanuel promising to negotiate an expensive legally binding, independently monitored consent decree to fix the problems.

“The Chicago Police Department and city of Chicago is already on the road to reform,” Rahm addressed.

