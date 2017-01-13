Police Union Head Responds to DOJ Report 

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Fraternal of Police president Dean Angelo attacked the Justice Department report in an interview this afternoon with Bill Cameron for Sunday night’s edition of “Connected to Chicago.”

Dean Angelo doubts that statistics will back up the anti-police findings in the report and he’s hoping a President Trump will get the heat off the cops. He thinks the report is part of a two year trend against police.

“Well, it’s an anti-police platform that politicians have been carrying far too long and, at some point, they’ve got to realize that this has got to stop. They’ve got to get the anti-crime platform back on their agenda. Their constituencies deserve it, our neighborhoods deserve it and not just in Chicago but across the country.

This is something that, you know, people have got to realize needs to be addressed before things continues to spiral more and more out of control,” said Angelo.

Then (Bill Cameron) asks if “President Trump perhaps can help you get to that point?, Angelo responds, “We’ll see.”.

There’s the real possibility that Trump won’t want to tie the hands of Chicago police with a consent decree

