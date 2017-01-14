WEATHER: Cloudy, chance of freezing rain by Sunday night

From Weather Channel Resources

(CHICAGO) Cloudy skies this weekend, seasonable temperatures, a rain/freezing rain mix possible starting Sunday night into Monday.

Today| Cloudy. High of 33.

Tonight| Partly cloudy skies, low of 21.

Sunday| Mostly cloudy, high of 35. 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night | Cloudy with the freezing rain possible. Low of 27.

Monday| Cloudy with periods of rain, picking up in the afternoon. Possible freezing rain in some parts. High of 44.

Monday night| Rain, About 1/4 inch possible.

Tuesday | Cloudy with PM showers. High of 49.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News