Weather: Sunshine later, then freezing rain tonight, tomorrow

By Jeff Eno, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Sunshine returns this afternoon, but may see some freezing rain starting tonight into MLK Day.

Today | Sunshine and clouds mixed. High mid to upper 30s

Tonight | Overcast. Low 26…a slight chance for some snow-freezing rain and sleet late

Monday | Mix of rain and freezing rain early then all rain. High mid to upper 30s…rain showers Monday night

Tuesday | Cloudy. High low to mid 40s…maybe a stray shower early

Wednesday | Partly cloudy. High near 40

