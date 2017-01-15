Chicago immigration rally decries Trump plans

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 1,000 people poured into a teachers’ union hall in Chicago to support immigrant rights and implore each other to fight for those rights against what they fear will be a hostile Trump administration.

The Saturday rally attracted leaders from various religious faiths, ethnic groups and human rights organizations. Many told the audience to fight deportations, a Muslim registry and other efforts they believe President-elect Donald Trump will lead.

People told of fearing deportation. Some expressed worries that the Trump administration will prevent relatives — some in some of the most dangerous corners of the world — from joining them in the United States.

Thirty-one-year-old Rehab Alkadi says she fears what might happen to her and her family members who fled war-torn Syria because Trump has “said a lot of bad things about Muslim people.”