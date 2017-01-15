Walker pays off presidential campaign debt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker Scott Walker has fully paid off the debt he accrued during his short-lived presidential run.
Walker owed $1.2 million when he dropped out of the race in 2015 after 71 days. By the end of November, he had paid all but $140,000. Walker had promised to pay off all the debt by the end of 2016.
Walker campaign adviser Joe Fadness said in a memo to Walker on Friday that the debt has been erased thanks to robust fundraising in December. He hinted that the strong fundraising in December shows Walker is in a good position for a third gubernatorial run.
Fadness told Walker he’s showing strength at a crucial time and noted the governor has about 30 fundraising events scheduled for the first half of 2017.
