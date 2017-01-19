Durbin To Attend Inauguration

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) While there are a handful of Democratic politicians on Capitol Hill saying they won’t attend Trumps inauguration, one Illinois senator is explaining why he will attend.

In a news release, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) says he will be attending because he says his presence “is an acknowledgement that once again America has achieved what so many nations have failed to do: peacefully transition to new leadership.”

He goes on to say that. “many of my colleagues will boycott the inauguration to protest Donald Trump’s repulsive attack on my friend and colleague, John Lewis, who questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election. John Lewis paid in blood on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for his right to his beliefs on the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency. I will honor John Lewis by pledging to fight for the civil rights of Americans every minute of this new Administration.”

Durbin has also called for a bi-partisan national commission to investigate what he calls Russia’s “act of cyber war” and the hacking of the presidential election.

