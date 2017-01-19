Former Chicago Dispatcher Pleads Guilty in Jail Smuggling Case

By Jennifer Keiper, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) A former dispatch supervisor with Chicago’s Emergency Management Center is accused of using her position to help smuggle contraband into Cook County Jail.

Stephanie Lewis has pleaded guilty to accessing police databases to find the personal information of a Cook County jail guard. Authorities say she gave the information to her boyfriend and an inmate so that they could threaten the guard with physical harm unless he continued to help smuggle pot, tobacco and liquor to an inmate. The items were hidden inside sandwiches.

42-year old Stephanie Lewis of Chicago has pleaded guilty, in federal court, to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Lewis is the fifth person convicted in the case and is expected to be sentenced on April 26.

