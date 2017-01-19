Judge Launches “Courts In The Community”

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Tim Evans is planning courts in the community to give criminals a chance to change their ways.

North Lawndale is going to be the pilot for a community court in which Evans says bad guys will hear from their victims and give them a chance to go straight.

“If they complete their work, if the judge assigns them to a public action and they complete that, then we can dismiss the case against them and we can restore their record so that they can then qualify for jobs and educational opportunities beyond the community,” Evans said. “And as they come back to the community, they come back as accomplished citizens and not as a terrorist, or somebody you need to be afraid of.”

Non-violent offenders between the ages of 18 and 26 are the ones who qualify.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News